Action Bronson

Action Bronson is a rapper and chef from Queens, New York, whose creative projects often blur the lines between music, food, and fashion. Known for his vivid storytelling and culinary expertise, he brings a unique perspective that influences his ventures beyond music, including sneaker design with New Balance. Bronson’s sneaker collaborations are distinguished by their bold, colorful style. These designs attract sneakerheads who both fans of the artist as well as eclectic design.

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Baklava x New Balance 2811
Sneakers

Action Bronson Unveils His New Balance 2811 Collab

Here's a first look at Action Bronson's first New Balance signature shoe.

Victor Deng23 days ago
(L-R) Action Bronson, Lil Yachty and Paul Wall.
Music

Action Bronson, Lil Yachty and Paul Wall Team Up on New Track "Triceratops"

The Daringer-produced joint looks like it might be the lead single from Bronson's upcoming new album, 'Planet Frog.'

Will Lavin85 days ago
Zohran Mamdani and Action Bronson
Music

Watch Action Bronson Eat with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for 'F*ck That's Delicious'

The two broke met for Iftar at a Yemeni restaurant in Brooklyn.

tara mahadevan109 days ago
'81 Points' Nike Kobe 1
Sneakers

'81 Points' Nike Kobe 1, Action Bronson x New Balance 1890, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The '81 Points' Nike Kobe 1 headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng178 days ago
'Cyborg Tears' Action Bronson x New Balance 1890
Sneakers

Action Bronson's New Balance 1890 Collab Debuts This Week

Here's how to buy the 'Cyborg Tears' Action Bronson x New Balance 1890.

Victor Deng179 days ago
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Most Anticipated Sneakers of 2026
Sneakers

The Most Anticipated Sneakers of 2026

'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11? Caitlin Clark's first signature model? Levi's x Air Jordan 3? Which sneakers are you looking forward to the most?

Ben Felderstein192 days ago
'Digitalis Purpurea' Baklava x New Balance 992
Sneakers

How to Buy Action Bronson's New Balance 992 'Digitalis Purpurea'

The raffle for the latest Baklava x New Balance 992 collab is live.

Victor Deng269 days ago
Tiger Eye" Baklava x New Balance 992
Sneakers

Where to Buy Action Bronson's 'Tiger Eye' New Balance 992

The two Baklava x New Balance 992 colorways drop tomorrow.

Victor Deng304 days ago
Pusha T and Malice in Clipse x Carhartt WIP collection.
Style

How to Wear Carhartt, According to Your Favorite Rappers

Carhartt has been a staple of the hip-hop uniform for decades. Here's how rappers, from Action Bronson to ASAP Rocky, style the heritage workwear label.

Mike DeStefano372 days ago
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The Best Sneakers of 2025 (So Far).
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers of 2025 (So Far)

From the 'Neon' Nike Air Max 95 to the Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6, here's our ranking of the best sneaker releases from the first half of 2025.

Victor Deng394 days ago
Action Bronson x New Balance Baklava Megastore Collab
Sneakers

Action Bronson Is Restocking Every New Balance Sneaker He's Ever Done

Bronson's entire sneaker catalog will be available at his Baklava Megastore in New York.

Victor Deng451 days ago
Adidas AE 1 Low 'Tie-Dye'
Sneakers

'Tie-Dye' Adidas AE 1 Low, Nigo x Nike Air Force 3, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

Here's how to buy this week's best sneaker releases.

Victor Deng459 days ago
Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 'Ainõzama'
Sneakers

Action Bronson's Next New Balance 990v6 Collab Releases This Week

Here's how to buy Action Bronson's 'Ainõzama' New Balance 990v6.

Victor Deng460 days ago

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