A women reportedly stunned a Delta Airlines crew when she was caught breastfeeding a hairless cat mid-flight.

According to Newsweek, the alleged incident took place aboard Flight 1360 headed from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta, Georgia. Thought it is unclear when the bizarre moment occurred, various social media posts suggests it happened at the beginning of November. Newsweek points to a screen grab of a message purportedly sent through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), which pilots use to communicate with the ground.

The message refers to a passenger in seat 13A, who was found breastfeeding a cat and refused to stop at the flight attendant’s request. The text requests help from the Redcoat team, which Delta describes as a group of “elite airport customer service experts” who are “specially trained to handle on-the-stop customer issues.”

Flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth took to TikTok last month claiming to have witnessed the breastfeeding incident.

“This is just so crazy. This woman had like one of those hairless cats swaddled up so it would look like a baby,” Elizabeth said. “And her shirt was up, and she was trying to get her cat to latch, and she wouldn’t put the cat back in the carrier and the cat was screaming for its life.

“You know those little butter packets that you get from an Italian restaurant when they don’t have olive oil, with the foil top? She took the butter (motions to her nipple) … and yeah. She’s so weird. What was she doing at home? What does she do at home if she’s doing that in public?”

Newsweek states it has not independently verified the report and Delta Airlines has yet to publicly address the incident.