A new video of a woman going off on a Latino cop—calling him a “murderer,” a “Mexican racist,” and saying he’ll “never be white”—has gone viral.

In the clip taken last month in San Dimas, California, the woman—who remains anonymous with a blurred face—is pulled over by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy for reportedly using her phone while driving. The woman says she took her phone out to record the cop in case there any bad behavior ensued; he tells her she can’t do that while driving a vehicle.

When the deputy asks for the woman’s license, she adds that she “mistakenly left it at home,” then pulling up a photo of it on her phone. As she shows him the photo, she continues to call him a “murderer.”

She then asks for his supervisor before calling him a “murderer” more times and ending on the “Mexican racist” remark. “You’re always gonna be a Mexican, you’ll never be white, you know that right?” she says. “You’ll never be white, which is what you really wanna be.”

In the bodycam footage, the woman says she’s a teacher, but TMZ reports that both West LA College and LA Southwest College say she hasn’t been on staff since 2016 and 2017, adding that she hasn’t worked within the Los Angeles Community College District since the end of the spring 2017 semester.

“We are aware of the video captured by one of our deputies,” a spokesperson for the department told the Daily Mail. “The person in the video filed a personnel complaint against the deputy for ‘discourtesy’ and an active inquiry is being conducted. Due to the active complaint, we are unable to provide further comment regarding the supervisory inquiry.”