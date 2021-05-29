Police in St. Louis, Missouri are investigating a sign that was posted outside a local Popeyes drive-thru lane that refused service to white people.

Police said they’re pretty confident the sign was posted by someone who isn’t a Popeyes employee after surveillance video IDed the suspect. The sign, which made the rounds on social media in St. Charles County reads, “Effective 6-1-21, this restaurant is under new management and will reserve the right to refuse service to white people. We apologize for any inconvenience. Signed, general manager, Mason.”

“What it does is, it incites more hate,” said a local county woman who was named Karen, funnily enough. The manager of the Popeyes told News 4 that the restaurant had to close due to the backlash. Police additionally believe the sign was part of a prank, but they’re looking into a possible connection between the sign and recent vandalism at the restaurant. No arrests have been made at this time in connection with the sign.

Drama seems keep happening at the Popeyes drive-thru these days? At another Popeyes in Florida back in March, 3 women were arrested after attacking an employee who worked the drive-thru window. A bystander took out their cellphone and recorded the attackers punching the employee through the window and posted it to Twitter. People eventually ended up running out of the restaurant coughing after one of the girls sprayed an “unknown aerosol” through the window. One of the women was also accused of taking money out of the register.