Multiple people have died and others are being treated after a shooter was reported this morning at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. Officials say the suspect is dead.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that several people are “being treated, but the situation is still being assessed,” and that the facility has since been evacuated.

“There’s a lot of speculation on injuries and fatalities, I don’t have a number for you,” Russell Davis from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department said at a press conference, adding that investigators are on the scene.

Davis also shared that the public is safe and that multiple agencies are investigating the matter.

After the shooting, California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared on Twitter that he is “in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely.”