Apple to Launch New Accessibility Feature Allowing People to Control iPhone and iPad With Their Eyes

Apple is launching a new feature that will allow people to use iPhone and iPad with just their eyes.

This week, the Tim Cook-led tech giant announced multiple new accessibility features set to be rolled out deeper into 2024, including Music Haptics for deaf or hard-of-hearing users and similarly inclusive tweaks to the Vision Pro experience. Eye Tracking, however, has received the bulk of the ensuing media attention, and understandably so.

Per Apple, the imminent feature, powered by artificial intelligence tech, was designed with those with physical disabilities in mind, thus giving such users a reliable way of navigating their devices. To utilize the potentially game-changing feature, a simple setup process is required by way of the device’s front-facing camera. Press notes state that this process takes mere "seconds" to complete, with built-in machine learning improving the experience from there. No add-on hardware is needed, with any data involved in use of the feature being securely retained on the device itself.