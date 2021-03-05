Rep. Eric Swalwell, who was also a House impeachment manager, has filed a federal lawsuit against Donald Trump and his associates over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

CNN reports Swalwell, a California Democrat, is concerned Trump poses a risk of “inciting future political violence” after what happened in the last weeks of his presidency. The one-term leader isn’t the only one mentioned in the lawsuit, with Swalwell also placing blame on Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Republican Rep. Mo Brooks. Swalwell helped lead impeachment efforts against Trump for inciting the insurrection, and his lawsuit is the second one related to the events on Jan. 6.

Swalwell alleges that Trump, Trump Jr., Giuliani, and Brooks broke Washington, D.C. laws by inciting the riot, further accusing them of aiding and abetting the violent mob of MAGA supporters. “The Defendants, in short, convinced the mob that something was occurring that—if actually true—might indeed justify violence, and then sent that mob to the Capitol with violence-laced calls for immediate action," the suit reads.

Despite his recent tease regarding a dreaded 2024 run, Trump is facing increasing pressure over possible investigations into his actions, specifically from House committees requesting access to his financial records. There’s also the possibility he could face criminal probes in relation to his private business endeavours, and any post-election actions, although he has not been charged with anything yet.

"Trump directly incited the violence at the Capitol that followed and then watched approvingly as the building was overrun," the lawsuit continues. "The horrific events of January 6 were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants' unlawful actions. As such, the Defendants are responsible for the injury and destruction that followed."

Directly prior to the events that unfolded, Trump told a crowd of his supporters to “show strength” as he continued to spout unfounded claims of election fraud. Giuliani, meanwhile, suggested to the crowd that there should be a “trial by combat,” which was met with cheers. Brooks said, “Today is the day American Patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.” Trump Jr. insisted Republicans should continue to fight the results of the election.

"In what should have been a sign of how the crowd was receiving the Defendants' claims and allegations, spontaneous chants of 'Fight for Trump! Fight for Trump!' rose up as Trump Jr. lambasted the alleged 'glaring inconsistencies' and 'statistical impossibilities' that allegedly had made President Biden's win possible," the lawsuit reads.

Swalwell is asking the court to force Trump and his associates to give at least one week notice before holding large events of 50 people or more in D.C.