Alleged leaked documents reportedly show that Vladimir Putin gave the go-ahead to support Donald Trump’s presidential bid with a multi-agency operation in 2016.

A report from the Guardian on Thursday included information on documents said to suggest that Russia launched what’s described as a “multi-agency effort” with the intent of interfering with the U.S. presidential election. The documents in question are reported to be leaked Kremlin documents, with independent experts cited in Thursday’s report as having agreed that the documents were seemingly genuine.

A meeting is reported to have taken place on Jan. 22, 2016, during which the Russian president and spy agency leaders are said to have agreed that a Trump presidency would be good for their goals in Moscow. The allegedly present parties, per the report, also greed that causing “turmoil” in the U.S. would be useful in undermining the POTUS’ negotiation tactics.