Donald J. Trump said Wednesday he’s filing a lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook, and Google.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Trump said the suit was being filed in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit that was launched by former Trump administration officials earlier this year. Trump also said the suit names the respective CEOs of the three tech companies: Jack Dorsey (Twitter), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), and Sundar Pichai (Google).

The class-action lawsuit sees Trump, who’s asking the court for what he described as an “immediate halt” to “censorship,” serving as the lead plaintiff. Trump is also pushing for punitive damages.

Trump was widely deplatformed in the wake of the fatal Capitol riot in January. His suspension from Twitter, which had long been the former Apprentice host’s go-to, is permanent.