Featured
Eight years after critics dismissed it as lazy and uninspired, 'VIEWS' looks like exactly what it always was: a classic Drake album.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
A decade later, 2016 is back in the spotlight. From Drake’s hits to the rise of SoundCloud stars, we revisit the songs that defined rap that year.Antonio Johri
Instagram is all about 2016 right now. We looked back at the evolutions of stars like ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, and more, from then to now.Mike DeStefano
Music
Kid Cudi Remembers ‘Weeping Like a Big Baby’ When Receiving Support From Kanye West in Difficult Time
Ye is among the assortment of artists featured in the Complex-produced Kid Cudi documentary 'A Man Named Scott,' which hits Amazon Prime Video later this week.Trace William Cowen