MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a very public supporter of Biden's single-term predecessor, has been permanently booted from Twitter.

The account of the poly-foam pillow ruiner was permanently suspended, per CNN reporter Daniel Dale, due to repeated violations of the site's policy on election misinformation. A separate report from the Associated Press cites a Twitter spokesperson as having confirmed the ban was due to civic integrity violations, with the spokesperson pointing to a policy first implemented in September 2020 that's aimed at battling the spread of disinformation.

Image via Twitter

Like many supporters of the aforementioned single-term POTUS, Lindell has continued to perpetuate baseless claims about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, which the single-termer lost to former Obama administration VP Joe Biden. If you're reading this and you somehow need a reminder, just do yourself the favor of Googling who the current president is.

Lindell's recent actions, as previously reported, have resulted in a number of companies stating they will no longer sell MyPillow products in their stores. According to Lindell himself, retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's have dropped him.

On Monday, Twitter introduced Birdwatch, described as a community-based approach to putting credible information at the center of online discussions. In short, Birdwatch allows people to identify info in tweets they believe is misleading and add notes to provide context.

"We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information spreads, adding context that people trust and find valuable," a Twitter rep said Monday.