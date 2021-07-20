A flight from Philadelphia to Miami got violent after a white passenger allegedly used a racial slur and attacked a Black man because he was angry over how long it was taking him to retrieve his luggage.

As reported by Local 10 News, a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport as passengers were getting off a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia. According to eyewitness Kiera Pierre Louis who recorded the entire ordeal, a white passenger got upset because a Black passenger was taking too long to get his luggage. The white passenger then used a racial slur and punched the Black passenger, triggering the brawl.

“You can see the white man on top of the Black passenger just beating him between the seats,” Pierre Louis said of the incident, which you can watch above. “The flight attendant got involved. The white man’s wife got involved. His son, I believe, and his son’s girlfriend — everyone was just involved.”

After several people intervened and eventually broke up the fight, the white passenger left the plane. The Black passenger who had been assaulted stayed behind to file a police report, while the white suspect left.

The Black passenger ultimately decided not to press charges.

“Yesterday as a flight from Philadelphia to Miami was deplaning at MIA, a physical altercation broke out among passengers who were towards the back of the aircraft,” a statement from Frontier Airlines read. “The flight crew requested law enforcement assistance. All passengers involved were asked to remain on the aircraft however some disregarded the flight crew’s instructions. Ultimately, local law enforcement became involved.”