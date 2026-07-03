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WNTD Apparel Ghost Gem Duffle Bag in Snake Skin: How to Buy
The textured duffle with gem detailing is available now on Complex.
The North Face Base Camp Medium Duffel in Evergreen: How to Buy
The iconic 71-liter travel duffel is available now on Complex in a fresh evergreen colorway.
Arizona Iced Tea Shades Southwest Airlines After Changing Free Checked Bag Policy: ‘Still 99 Cents'
After 54 years of their "bags fly free" policy, Southwest announced they will introduce baggage fees ahead of the summer travel season.
Tyler, the Creator Drops Second Golf le Fleur* Luggage Capsule With Globe-Trotter
Golf le Fleur's new luggage capsule collaboration with Globe-Trotter follows the brands' first luggage collab from December 2021.
Woman Says Gifts in Her Luggage Were Replaced by Dog Food
New Hampshire resident Gina Sheldon says she made the discovery after returning home from Europe earlier this month. Delta Airlines has issued an apology.
Watch Tyler, the Creator's Highly Entertaining Video Promoting His New Golf le Fleur* Luggage Set
Tyler, the Creator has shared a visual for his new Golf le Fleur* luggage set, which sees the narrator giving the suitcase to his son for his birthday.
Gucci and Xbox Team Up for Limited Edition Bundle Collection
Gucci and Xbox have teamed up to deliver a limited quantity of Xbox Series X consoles along with luxury suitcases that will be available next week to purchase.
Rihanna Stars in Cinematic RIMOWA Campaign Focused on Evolution of Travel
Rihanna stars in the latest campaign from the Germany-based luggage company. Also featured are LeBron James, Patti Smith, and Roger Federer.
Man Allegedly Used Racial Slur Before Brawl Broke Out on Plane in Florida
A brawl broke out on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami after a white passenger allegedly used a racial slur against a Black passenger on the plane.
U.S. Looking to Make Airlines Refund Fees If Baggage Gets Delayed
The United States Transportation Department is set to make a proposal that airlines must refund any baggage fees if said baggage faces delays.
People Are Losing It Over 21 Savage Telling YK Osiris He 'Looks Like a Suitcase' in Custom Gucci
The custom Gucci saga starring YK Osiris isn't over. In a recent Instagram Live session, 21 Savage let the luggage-centered mockery fly sky high.
Away CEO Out Less Than a Week After Report on Toxic Work Culture
Steph Korey is out as CEO of Away less than a week after a damning report on that company's culture from 'The Verge.'
RIMOWA Releases Custom Metro Cards as Part of 'Never Still' Campaign
The special edition release will feature various travel-inspired graphics decorating New Yorkers' quintessential subway passes.
Rethink the Way Your Travel with VOCIER's 'Avant' Configurable Luggage System
With luggage rules constantly changing, VOCIER cuts the hassle in half with their stylish new Avant configurable luggage system.
Russian Passenger Caught Trying to Smuggle an Orangutan Onto Airplane
A Russian man was caught trying to bring an orangutan onto an airplane.
Virgil Abloh Explains the Importance of Travel in Exclusive Rimowa Behind-the-Scenes Video
Check out the fashion designer's icon film, campaign shots, and an exclusive BTS video from his shoot here.
Off-White and Rimowa Reveal New Luggage Collab
Transparent luggage is the new wave. Just ask Virgil.
Cardinals’ Jermaine Gresham Helps Someone Catch Their Flight and Goes Viral
Journalist Delilah Cassidy live-tweeted her aggravating experience with American Airlines' new policy and the kindness of the mysterious celebrity who helped her out.