Luggage

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A beige textured handbag with cartoon-style glove patches, featuring a top handle and zip closure.
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WNTD Apparel Ghost Gem Duffle Bag in Snake Skin: How to Buy

The textured duffle with gem detailing is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff143 days ago
Green and black The North Face duffel bag with straps and logo.
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The North Face Base Camp Medium Duffel in Evergreen: How to Buy

The iconic 71-liter travel duffel is available now on Complex in a fresh evergreen colorway.

Complex Staff207 days ago
A can of green tea with ginseng and honey on the left. People at a Southwest Airlines counter on the right.
Life

Arizona Iced Tea Shades Southwest Airlines After Changing Free Checked Bag Policy: ‘Still 99 Cents'

After 54 years of their "bags fly free" policy, Southwest announced they will introduce baggage fees ahead of the summer travel season.

Alex Ocho493 days ago
Style

Tyler, the Creator Drops Second Golf le Fleur* Luggage Capsule With Globe-Trotter

Golf le Fleur's new luggage capsule collaboration with Globe-Trotter follows the brands' first luggage collab from December 2021.

tara mahadevan1142 days ago
New Hampshire woman reports gifts in luggage replaced by dog food
Life

Woman Says Gifts in Her Luggage Were Replaced by Dog Food

New Hampshire resident Gina Sheldon says she made the discovery after returning home from Europe earlier this month. Delta Airlines has issued an apology.

Joshua Espinoza1666 days ago
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Screenshot from Tyler the Creator commercial
Style

Watch Tyler, the Creator's Highly Entertaining Video Promoting His New Golf le Fleur* Luggage Set

Tyler, the Creator has shared a visual for his new Golf le Fleur* luggage set, which sees the narrator giving the suitcase to his son for his birthday.

tara mahadevan1674 days ago
gucci and xbox collaboration limited edition
Style

Gucci and Xbox Team Up for Limited Edition Bundle Collection

Gucci and Xbox have teamed up to deliver a limited quantity of Xbox Series X consoles along with luxury suitcases that will be available next week to purchase.

Jordan Rose1708 days ago
rimowa
Style

Rihanna Stars in Cinematic RIMOWA Campaign Focused on Evolution of Travel

Rihanna stars in the latest campaign from the Germany-based luggage company. Also featured are LeBron James, Patti Smith, and Roger Federer.

Trace William Cowen1766 days ago
fight
Life

Man Allegedly Used Racial Slur Before Brawl Broke Out on Plane in Florida

A brawl broke out on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami after a white passenger allegedly used a racial slur against a Black passenger on the plane.

Jordan Rose1823 days ago
baggage
Life

U.S. Looking to Make Airlines Refund Fees If Baggage Gets Delayed

The United States Transportation Department is set to make a proposal that airlines must refund any baggage fees if said baggage faces delays.

Joe Price1842 days ago
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Style

People Are Losing It Over 21 Savage Telling YK Osiris He 'Looks Like a Suitcase' in Custom Gucci

The custom Gucci saga starring YK Osiris isn't over. In a recent Instagram Live session, 21 Savage let the luggage-centered mockery fly sky high.

Trace William Cowen2016 days ago
Baggage claim stock photo
Life

Away CEO Out Less Than a Week After Report on Toxic Work Culture

Steph Korey is out as CEO of Away less than a week after a damning report on that company's culture from 'The Verge.'

Gavin Evans2412 days ago
rimowa mta
Style

RIMOWA Releases Custom Metro Cards as Part of 'Never Still' Campaign

The special edition release will feature various travel-inspired graphics decorating New Yorkers' quintessential subway passes. 

Hannah Lifshutz2538 days ago
vocier luggage6
Style

Rethink the Way Your Travel with VOCIER's 'Avant' Configurable Luggage System

With luggage rules constantly changing, VOCIER cuts the hassle in half with their stylish new Avant configurable luggage system.

Sam Cole2656 days ago
orangutan
Life

Russian Passenger Caught Trying to Smuggle an Orangutan Onto Airplane

A Russian man was caught trying to bring an orangutan onto an airplane.

tara mahadevan2673 days ago
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RIMOWA x Virgil Abloh
Style

Virgil Abloh Explains the Importance of Travel in Exclusive Rimowa Behind-the-Scenes Video

Check out the fashion designer's icon film, campaign shots, and an exclusive BTS video from his shoot here.

Joshua Espinoza2847 days ago
virgil abloh
Style

Off-White and Rimowa Reveal New Luggage Collab

Transparent luggage is the new wave. Just ask Virgil.

Trace William Cowen2965 days ago
Jermaine Gresham
Sports

Cardinals’ Jermaine Gresham Helps Someone Catch Their Flight and Goes Viral

Journalist Delilah Cassidy live-tweeted her aggravating experience with American Airlines' new policy and the kindness of the mysterious celebrity who helped her out.

Marco Margaritoff2969 days ago

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