An internal New York Police Department survey has found that more than half of officers surveyed wish they never joined the force, according to the New York Post.

The poll—which saw input from 6,000 officers—found that 56 percent wouldn’t become an officer if given the chance again, 46% think the public “disrespects” them, and 44% thinks the public “distrusts” them. Seventy-nine percent of the 5,935 respondents claimed that they don’t think New York will be safer in two years. Another 73% of the officers surveyed said the public does not have a good relationship with the NYPD.

“My retirement date is next month,” an officer, named Dan, wrote in. “I can’t wait to run out of here.”

The publication also shares that 80% of officers, detectives, sergeants, lieutenants and captains surveyed claim they are scared of “aggressively fighting crime” because of what the Post called the “threat of criminal liability, being sued, or being unfairly disciplined.”

“New York City police officers are well past our breaking point, and Mayor de Blasio and the outgoing City Council are still piling on with policies that punish cops and erode public safety,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch. “The intolerable environment and our substandard pay has every cop looking to get out as soon as they can.”

The starting salary for an NYPD officer is around $42,500, according to Chron, with the potential of reaching six figures after five years.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the survey was offered “in an effort to determine how we can improve as a department — both internally and in regard to policing New York City.”