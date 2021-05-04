On Monday, police in Germany announced the arrests of two people who are suspected of trading/selling newborn babies.

According to CNN, authorities arrested a pair of Bulgarian nationals, a 58-year-old man and his 51-year-old wife. The two had been arrested this past Thursday in the town of Neunkirchen. Police believe they’re part of a criminal organization that swaps newborns.

The case originated in Bulgaria. It was in that country that a European Arrest Warrant for the two was issued.

Authorities believe the couple had taken at least eight women, all of whom were far along in their pregnancies, to Greece.

Bulgaria and Greece share a border.

The police further say that those women were promised payment, had their children in Greece, and then the suspects gave their newborns to other people within their organization to be sold.

The arrests were said to have been the result(s) of extensive investigations. The two were apprehended in the aforementioned German town while driving a car. They are being held at separate correctional facilities.