The Walt Disney Company and Walmart on Friday announced policies that will require more of thei workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

NBC News reports all salaried and non-union hourly employees working at any Disney site in the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated. Cast members will have 60 days from Friday to comply and new employees must be vaccinated before starting their employment. Verification of vaccination must be provided, according to a statement.

For unionized workers, Disney states they “have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements.”

“Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees,” Disney said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Walmart said all its U.S.-based corporate employees must be vaccinated by October 4, according to a Friday memo from Doug McMillon, the company’s president and CEO.

The mandate applies to all home office associates, in addition to market, regional and divisional employees who work in multiple facilities, the nation’s largest private employer said.

McMillon said the company has been using a phased approach to bring workers back, only allowing limited capacity for now.

“We want to get to a place where we can use our offices and be together safely,” he said in the memo. “It’s important for our business, our culture, our speed and our innovation.”

The company has been gradually having workers come back to the office, and plans to be “closer to pre-pandemic levels after Labor Day.” It will continue monitoring pandemic conditions before determining if that timeline needs to be altered, according to McMillon.