In the words of the immortal Roderick “Gucci Mane” Davis: “If you don’t got the sauce, then you lost.”

Chick-fil-A could be learning this the hard way now that the chain is experiencing a shortage of its popular dipping sauces.

The company announced in a statement on Wednesday that industry-wide supply chain issues are impacting “essentially every aspect of the economy.” As a result, the chain has been reduced to a shortage of select items including sauces. To combat the shortage, Chick-fil-A will now only give out one sauce cup per item ordered at most of its U.S. restaurants.

“We are actively working to make adjustments to solve this issue quickly and apologize to our guests for any inconvenience,” the company said.

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only chain impacted by the sauce shortage. The problem seems to be a manufacturing issue due to labor shortages that isn’t the result of a specific fast food chain or business. In fact, companies like Heinz had to increase production by 25 production to curb a recent ketchup packet drought.

On the brighter side, Chick-fil-A has proven that it’s bulletproof when it comes to fast food’s current “Chicken War.” The craze around chicken sandwiches and products has caused a strain on poultry production leading to chains “paying steep prices” for chicken. But Chick-fil-A’s calling card has been its chicken sandwich since the company’s inception. So since it is true to it and not new to it, Chick-fil-A’s poultry supply has not been impacted.