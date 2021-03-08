On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidelines for Americans who have received their full COVID-19 vaccinations.

The New York Times reports that people who have been fully vaccinated will be able to safely hold small gatherings with other households, and they’ll be able to do it without having to wear masks or enforce social distancing. In fact, the CDC says that anyone who has been vaccinated can hold a small gathering with visitors from one unvaccinated household, so long as they themselves have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. If members of more than two households are convening, social distancing and masks are still advised, and it’s suggested the gathering move outside.

"For example, fully vaccinated grandparents can visit indoors with their unvaccinated healthy daughter and her healthy children without wearing masks or physical distancing, provided none of the unvaccinated family members are at risk of severe COVID-19," said the CDC in a statement, per NBC News. "This guidance represents a first step toward returning to everyday activities."

Vaccinated Americans don’t need to get tested or quarantine if they have knowingly exposed themselves to the virus granted they don’t develop symptoms, but if they do develop symptoms they will have to isolate, get tested, and speak with a doctor. In public, people who have been vaccinated are still required to wear masks and socially distance, and they should continue to avoid any large or medium gatherings.

Despite the arrival of the new guidelines, which aren’t legally binding and are recommendations to state public health officials, there has been no revision to any travel recommendations. All Americans have been advised to avoid travel when and if possible, and that goes for any vaccinated individuals, too.

It is expected that the advice will be updated as more Americans are vaccinated and new data becomes available. The guidelines come as the CDC has announced there’s “a growing body of evidence” that suggests fully vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infections, and as a resuly are “potentially less likely to transmit the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people.” Despite this, it has been noted that vaccinated people can still inadvertently transmit COVID-19.