Criticism is stacking up in connection with 20-year-old Emanual Jackson, a participant in the violent Capitol riot earlier this month who's now said to have been denied bail.

Jackson, who is Black, turned himself in to the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. on Jan. 18 and confirmed that he was seen in footage from the riot and—per a New York Times report at the time—"confessed to participating in the violence." According to the report, Jackson was at one point seen in footage using a baseball bat on police officers who were holding up shields. He now faces a total of five federal charges in connection with the riot.

As spotted by The Grio this week, Jackson—who has a preliminary hearing set for next month—has not been given bond and will instead be held at a correctional treatment facility. In a Washington Post report, D.C.-area defense attorney Brandi Harden noted that Jackson had recently been homeless and was living in a transitional housing program when he turned himself in to authorities.

Many, however, have criticized the denied bond in light of the treatment of other (namely white) riot participants who are also facing charges in connection with the Capitol invasion attempt.

As of Tuesday, per acting D.C. U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, 400 suspects have been identified and an estimated 135 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack. The list of suspects, Sherwin added, is "growing by the hour."