A California man spent two days trapped inside a piece of vineyard equipment before he was eventually rescued by authorities. However, his explanation for the incident has been met with skepticism.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced the rescue on social media Tuesday, just hours after the found a 38-year-old man stuck inside a giant fan located at a Santa Rosa vineyard. A deputy arrived at the scene after they were notified about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery. The officer reportedly noticed a hat resting on the piece of equipment, which prompted him to investigate further.

According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, the deputy looked inside the fan and found a 38-year-old man trapped inside. Firefighters arrived at the vineyard shortly after and successfully pulled the individual out of the equipment. The man reportedly told authorities he had an interest in old farm equipment and had gone to the location to take several photos of the fan’s engine, but somehow became stuck.

Officers say they did find camera equipment on the man … as well as methamphetamine.

“After a thorough investigation which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office declined to arrest the man, as he required medical attention after the rescue. They are, however, recommending charges of drug possession and trespassing, as well as violations of a probation case.

“Lucky for this guy the citizen called in to report his vehicle, otherwise this story ends with a far more tragic outcome,” the statement continued. “Instead he should make a full recovery and hopefully be wiser for the experience.”