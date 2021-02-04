Despite the fact that we're nearly a year into this thing, there are still people out there who appear surprised by pandemic-minded mask policies.

For the latest example of this, we have a story that's likely been all over your timeline this morning, i.e. the guy who was turned away at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Pasadena, California for not rocking a mask inside the restaurant and then allegedly entered the kitchen with a gun to demand food.

This all went down around 5:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday, beginning with the guy entering the popular chicken and waffles establishment to place an order. Once he was turned away for not wearing a mask, he's said to have shown up at the back of the restaurant with a gun, ultimately making his way into the kitchen and holding up the staff for food.

"He comes straight toward me with the gun, pointing it at me and saying 'Put all the chicken in the bag,'" a cook, Robert Gonzalez, told a regional ABC outlet in an interview on Wednesday night. Manager Angela Prieto, meanwhile, noted that the man did not take cash when holding up the restaurant.

"He didn't take any cash," Prieto said. "He took, actually, chicken. And before he walked out the door, he took syrup, for his chicken."

Police in the area, of course, are now seeking information on the man, who remains at large. His stance against masks, notably, ensured his face was made visible in the surveillance footage that was going viral early Thursday morning.

For info on why you should absolutely be wearing a mask, peep this.