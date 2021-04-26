A Republican senator is no longer permitted to fly with Alaska Airlines after refusing to follow their mask policy.

Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed this decision to the Anchorage Daily News, noting Alaska state senator Lora Reinbold’s repeated instances of not following the company’s travel rules.

“We have notified Senator Lora Reinbold that she is not permitted to fly with us for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy,” the spokesperson said Saturday. “This suspension is effective immediately, pending further review. Federal law requires all guests to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times during travel, including throughout the flight, during boarding and deplaning, and while traveling through an airport.”

Meanwhile, in a statement predictably shared to Facebook, Reinbold said she hoped to “be on an Alaska Airlines flight in the near future” and criticized the publication of her suspension from the airline. And on Sunday, Reinbold shared photos and video documenting what she said was a “long unexpected trip to Juneau by road/ferry system.”

Last May, Alaska Airlines announced a mandatory face mask policy for travelers and employees.

Reinbold, meanwhile, has received criticism for her continued attempts at demonizing mask policies. In one instance, she described airline employees as “mask bullies.” And earlier this month, she was reportedly filmed at an airport arguing with employees about mask requirements.