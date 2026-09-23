Life

Zion Williamson Claims He Was 'Friends With Benefits' With Rape Lawsuit Accuser

He described their relationship as "friendly and casual" in new legal documents.

Zion Williamson
Image via Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson has denied that he sexually assaulted a woman who accused him of rape, saying in new court documents that they had a “friends with benefits” arrangement.

TMZ reported that Williamson denied every allegation against him filed in a complaint by the woman, identified as Jane Doe, claiming that he didn’t harm her in any way. The NBA player also alleged that the two never lived together and that they had a “friendly and casual” sexual relationship that often consisted of her requesting sex from him when he wasn’t available.

In addition to calling the allegation of domestic violence “nonsensical,” Williamson reportedly argued that California laws about sexual battery, stalking, and domestic violence don’t apply to alleged interactions that occurred in North Carolina, Texas, and Louisiana.

Doe filed the lawsuit against Williamson last year, claiming that they'd started dating in 2018 and that he raped her twice in 2020, before their relationship ended in 2023. She also alleged that he strangled her multiple times from 2020 to 2023.

Williamson released a statement through an attorney soon after the lawsuit surfaced, calling the claims "categorically false and reckless.” His attorney also stated Williamson’s intent to fight back at the “defamatory” claims.

"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them. The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless,” his attorney said in a statement at the time. "This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance."

“Mr. Williamson reported the plaintiff’s extortion attempts to law enforcement. We understand that an arrest warrant was issued in connection with that report, and we are prepared to provide the court with documentation that supports these facts,” his lawyer added. “Mr. Williamson also intends to file counterclaims and seek significant damages for this defamatory lawsuit."

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