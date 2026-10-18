Life

Woman Drives Truck Onto Soccer Field During Youth Game, Killing Two People Including a Child

The woman's child was playing on a nearby soccer field when it happened.

Police tape
(Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • A 34-year-old woman drove a pickup truck through a youth soccer game in Wichita, Kansas, killing 6-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer.
  • At least 10 others, including several children, went to local hospitals with injuries.
  • Police released the driver pending further investigation and await toxicology results and a mechanical examination of the truck; authorities have filed no charges.

Two people, including one child, have died after a 34-year-old woman reportedly drove a vehicle through a field during a soccer game in Wichita, Kansas.

On Saturday (Oct. 17), around 3:25 p.m. local time, emergency services responded to reports that a pickup truck drove through a youth soccer game.

“Officers and paramedics arrived [at the] scene on a field on the west end of the complex where they saw community members and citizens rendering medical aid to those who were injured,” said Wichita Police Captain Aaron Moses at a press conference. “They also located a truck on the west side of the field. The driver was still with the vehicle, along with two juveniles.”

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene: 6-year-old boy Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer. The two weren’t related. At least 10 others were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

The 34-year-old woman who drove the pickup truck has been released pending further investigation. The driver, who had a child playing soccer on another field at the venue, is awaiting results of toxicology testing and a mechanical examination of the vehicle she drove in.

So far, no charges have been filed

After the crash, Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

"Our hearts are with the families of Adrian and Nicholas as they face an unimaginable loss. What should have been a day of children playing soccer and families spending time together ended in tragedy," Sullivan said. "We are also thinking about those who were injured, their loved ones and everyone who witnessed what happened. We know this tragedy has affected many people throughout our community, and we want those families to know they are not alone."

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