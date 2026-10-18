Woman Drives Truck Onto Soccer Field During Youth Game, Killing Two People Including a Child

Two people, including one child, have died after a 34-year-old woman reportedly drove a vehicle through a field during a soccer game in Wichita, Kansas.

On Saturday (Oct. 17), around 3:25 p.m. local time, emergency services responded to reports that a pickup truck drove through a youth soccer game.

“Officers and paramedics arrived [at the] scene on a field on the west end of the complex where they saw community members and citizens rendering medical aid to those who were injured,” said Wichita Police Captain Aaron Moses at a press conference. “They also located a truck on the west side of the field. The driver was still with the vehicle, along with two juveniles.”

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene: 6-year-old boy Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer. The two weren’t related. At least 10 others were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

The 34-year-old woman who drove the pickup truck has been released pending further investigation. The driver, who had a child playing soccer on another field at the venue, is awaiting results of toxicology testing and a mechanical examination of the vehicle she drove in.