Tinder's Newest Feature Is for Dating — As A Group

Tinder has revealed a new feature called “Group Hangouts” that enables groups of friends to find and make plans with others based on shared activities.

In a move that’s essentially dating with your entire friend group, Tinder’s “Group Hangouts” were unveiled on Sept. 30. It’s an evolution of the app’s Double Date Mode that’s focused on helping its users connect with others through friends and groups.

The way it works is that three or more people can add an IRL activity, and then discover other groups who have shared interests.

"Double Date proved something we suspected all along: young singles want their friends in the mix when they're meeting someone new," said Tinder's chief product officer, Mark Kantor, in a press release. "Group Hangouts takes that even further, and we think it's going to be one of the most fun things we've ever built on Tinder."

To use the feature, everyone, of course, has to have their own Tinder account. Individual users can join and leave conversations without leaving the Group, and users can block and report other people as they see fit.