Life

Tinder's Newest Feature Is for Dating — As A Group

The feature has rolled out in the United States.

Tinder
(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Tinder launched Group Hangouts, a feature that lets groups of three or more people connect with other groups through shared IRL activities.
  • The Double Date Mode evolution requires each participant to have a Tinder account and lets users independently join or leave chats, block people, and report misconduct.
  • Australian testing produced a nearly 40% invite acceptance rate, while women were 2.2 times more likely to Like a group profile than a one-on-one profile.

Tinder has revealed a new feature called “Group Hangouts” that enables groups of friends to find and make plans with others based on shared activities.

In a move that’s essentially dating with your entire friend group, Tinder’s “Group Hangouts” were unveiled on Sept. 30. It’s an evolution of the app’s Double Date Mode that’s focused on helping its users connect with others through friends and groups.

The way it works is that three or more people can add an IRL activity, and then discover other groups who have shared interests.

"Double Date proved something we suspected all along: young singles want their friends in the mix when they're meeting someone new," said Tinder's chief product officer, Mark Kantor, in a press release. "Group Hangouts takes that even further, and we think it's going to be one of the most fun things we've ever built on Tinder."

To use the feature, everyone, of course, has to have their own Tinder account. Individual users can join and leave conversations without leaving the Group, and users can block and report other people as they see fit.

Tinder revealed that the acceptance rate for Group Hangouts invites is close to 40% according to testing in Australia.

“Once groups are formed, engagement increases significantly: women are 2.2x more likely to Like a group profile than a traditional one-to-one profile,” Tinder shared in its press release.

Tinder’s latest move follows its expansion of its in-app Events feature to nine cities beyond Los Angeles, which happened in July.

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