Haneef "Lew" Palmer’s $1.5M Crab Legs and Dimes Heist Lands Him 10 Years in Prison

Palmer pleaded guilty to multiple robbery and theft charges and must serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $1.08 million in restitution.

The crew targeted crab legs, televisions and commercial refrigerators, then grabbed about $230,000 in dimes from a U.S. Mint shipment during Philadelphia’s viral “coin caper.”

Haneef Palmer, a former Meek Mill associate, received a 121-month federal prison sentence for helping steal more than $1.5 million in cargo from Philadelphia tractor-trailers.

A Philadelphia man once associated with Meek Mill will spend more than a decade in federal prison for his role in a $1.5 million cargo-theft operation that stole frozen crab legs, televisions, commercial refrigerators—and $230,000 worth of dimes. According to the Department of Justice, Haneef Palmer, 33, also known as “Lew,” was sentenced to 121 months in prison by U.S. District Chief Judge Wendy Beetlestone earlier this month. Palmer was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $1,080,786.44 in restitution. Federal prosecutors described him as a central figure in a crew that targeted tractor-trailers across Philadelphia during a seven-month run in 2023. The stolen crab legs were just one part of an operation that treated parked trailers like warehouses waiting to be emptied. Prosecutors said Palmer and his co-conspirators struck when trucks were unattended overnight or while their drivers were sleeping.

Using bolt cutters and other tools, the crew broke into trailers, removed their cargo, and offered the stolen merchandise to local buyers. By the time the scheme unraveled, more than 10 victims had lost goods valued at over $1.5 million. The theft that drew the most attention came on April 13, 2023, when Palmer and others broke into a trailer carrying approximately $750,000 in dimes from the U.S. Mint. Surveillance footage captured six hooded men cutting into the truck and loading bags of coins into a waiting vehicle. They escaped with roughly $230,000—about 2.3 million dimes—leaving loose coins scattered across a Walmart parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia. The audacious job was quickly dubbed the city’s “coin caper.”