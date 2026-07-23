Chick-fil-A Security Breach: Were Your Rewards Hacked?

According to Fox Business , the attackers reportedly targeted Chick-fil-A’s website and mobile app between June 17 and June 19. According to a notice sent to affected customers, they used login credentials obtained from a “third-party source” to break into the accounts. Chick-fil-A detected the suspicious activity and began notifying potentially affected customers.

Chick-fil-A customers have a new reason to check their accounts. The fast-food giant confirmed on Wednesday, July 22, that unauthorized parties accessed a limited number of Chick-fil-A One loyalty accounts, potentially exposing customers’ personal and payment-related information.

“We recently identified a security incident that may have affected a limited number of Chick-fil-A One Loyalty accounts,” a company spokesperson told Fox Business. “Upon discovering the issue, we took steps to immediately address, secure and restore accounts, and we are communicating directly with all customers who may have been impacted.”

The information that may have been exposed includes customers’ names, email addresses, Chick-fil-A One membership numbers, mobile payment numbers, the last four digits of linked payment cards, and stored Chick-fil-A credit balances.

Customers in Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington, D.C., were reportedly affected.

Chick-fil-A reset passwords for the compromised accounts, restored affected loyalty balances and added rewards for impacted customers. A spokesperson “sincerely apologize[d] for any inconvenience or concern” and said the chain remains “committed” to maintaining customer trust. The company has not disclosed exactly how many accounts were accessed.

The security scare comes shortly after Chick-fil-A brought back Cow Appreciation Day for its 80th anniversary. On July 14, customers who showed up dressed like cows received free entrées at participating restaurants, marking the promotion’s first appearance since 2019. The company paused the annual event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.