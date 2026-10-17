‘True Detective’ Season 5: Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas Tapped to Lead HBO Series

The next season of True Detective begins production next year, and the upcoming chapter of HBO’s immensely popular mystery series has found its two leads.

Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas have been revealed to be the True Detective season 5’s main characters. Showrunner Issa López, who was in charge of the fourth season of the show that was set in Alaska, will helm this new installment that’s set to take place in Jamaica Bay, New York.

She’ll be writer and director in addition to executive producer, alongside fellow writer, Daniel Zelman. New and old faces will grace our screens including Mari Jo Winkler, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Kathleen McCaffrey, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Nic Pizzolatto, and series vets Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey.

According to Variety, Banders will star as Rai Garcia, while Cage will play the role of Henry Logan.

The news of Cage’s involvement comes days after he leaked his connection with the show at New York Comic Con. On Oct. 10, while speaking at a “Spotlight” panel, Cage hinted at returning to TV before outright revealing his involvement with True Detective.