‘True Detective’ Season 5: Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas Tapped to Lead HBO Series

Key Takeaways
- Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas will lead True Detective Season 5 as Henry Logan and Rai Garcia, respectively.
- Season 4 showrunner Issa López will write, direct, and executive produce the Jamaica Bay, New York-set installment, which begins production next year.
- Cage teased the casting days earlier at New York Comic Con, telling fans, “I think I might do a season of True Detective.”
The next season of True Detective begins production next year, and the upcoming chapter of HBO’s immensely popular mystery series has found its two leads.
Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas have been revealed to be the True Detective season 5’s main characters. Showrunner Issa López, who was in charge of the fourth season of the show that was set in Alaska, will helm this new installment that’s set to take place in Jamaica Bay, New York.
She’ll be writer and director in addition to executive producer, alongside fellow writer, Daniel Zelman. New and old faces will grace our screens including Mari Jo Winkler, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Kathleen McCaffrey, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Nic Pizzolatto, and series vets Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey.
According to Variety, Banders will star as Rai Garcia, while Cage will play the role of Henry Logan.
The news of Cage’s involvement comes days after he leaked his connection with the show at New York Comic Con. On Oct. 10, while speaking at a “Spotlight” panel, Cage hinted at returning to TV before outright revealing his involvement with True Detective.
"My agent’s out there somewhere listening," Cage said. "You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention. You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back-to-back-to-back."
"So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of True Detective," he added. "That's okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?"