Maine Woman Awarded Over $15 Million After Surgeon Accidentally Removed Her Bladder

A Maine woman has been awarded over $15 million after a surgeon removed almost all of her healthy bladder during what was supposed to be a routine outpatient procedure.

On Wednesday (July 22), a nine-person jury at Kennebec County Superior Court voted unanimously to award Mitchell $15.75 million, following a trial against Northern Light Inland Hospital and its parent, Northern Light Health.

Her husband, Joshua Mitchell, received an additional $1.25 million for loss of his wife's companionship and support, bringing the family's total award to $17 million. Attorneys confirmed it is the largest medical malpractice verdict in Kennebec County history.

On March 1, 2023, Mitchell, 43, of Skowhegan, went in for laparoscopic surgery to remove a benign cyst from her left ovary, which imaging had shown growing significantly in size. Surgeon Dr. Danielle Gagnon instead excised nearly all of Mitchell's healthy bladder. Pathology later confirmed the removed tissue was full-thickness bladder wall.

The error went undetected until Mitchell returned to the hospital in severe pain, with extreme bloating and unable to urinate. Doctors found insufficient healthy tissue remaining to repair or reconstruct her original bladder. She spent more than eight months relying on bilateral nephrostomy tubes to drain urine directly from her kidneys, enduring repeated urinary tract infections and kidney infections throughout that period.