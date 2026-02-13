Kim Jong Un's Teen Daughter Reportedly Close to Being Designated as North Korean Leader's Successor

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, widely reported to be 13 years of age, is believed to be close to being “designated as successor,” per South Korea’s spy agency.

As detailed in numerous reports, including this one from BBC News, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea shared their assessment with lawmakers on Thursday (Feb. 12), notably ahead of a major political conference set to take place later this month in North Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s daughter, whose name is reported as Kim Ju Ae, has been seen by her father’s side in multiple recent photos. For example, in the photo above, shared by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency in December, the two are shown at the country’s Ikkal Hotel, one of several new hotels that made headlines late last year.

“As Kim Ju Ae has shown her presence at various events, including the founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army and her visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, and signs have been detected of her voicing her opinion on certain state policies, the NIS believes she has now entered the stage of being designated as successor,” lawmaker Lee Seong-kwen is quoted as saying on Thursday.

If Kim Ju Ae does indeed become the successor, it would mark the fourth generation of the family’s rule. Notably, Kim Jong Un is speculated to have at least one other child, including a son. While state media in North Korea has reportedly not directly named Kim Jong Un’s daughter in its coverage, her assumed name’s reveal is linked to comments made by ex-Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman in 2013.