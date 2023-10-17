Police Say 4 Inmates, Including Murder Suspect, Escaped From Georgia Jail Through Damaged Window and Cut Fence

Four inmates from are on the run after escaping from a jail in Georgia, authorities announced on Monday.

In an initial news release, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in Macon said that it was “asking for the public’s help” in locating the inmates, one of which is a murder suspect. As for how the inmates escaped the facility, police claim they did so thanks to what they described as “a damaged day room window and a cut fence.”

All four inmates escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center and have been identified and further described by police as follows: Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for alleged murder; Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for alleged aggravated assault; Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being held for U.S. Marshals on drug-related charges; and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being held for alleged firearm possession and drug trafficking.

Per a report from local outlet WMAZ 13, Fournier is accused of killing his former girlfriend, Cynthia Berry, last year. At a press conference this week, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said the escape took place late Sunday night into early Monday morning and involved a blue Dodge Charger.

"They could be anywhere. … We don’t know if they’re all together," Davis told reporters. "At this point, we don’t have any reason to believe that they had any type of association with each other out on the street but they certainly had some type of association with each other in the jail."

As readers will recall, news of these four inmates' escape in Georgia follows extensive media coverage surrounding a convicted murderer's crab-walking escape out of a prison in Pennsylvania earlier this year. That individual, identified as Danelo Cavalcante, was later captured following an extended manhunt involving multiple agencies.