Danelo Cavalcante, Crab-Walking Prison Escapee, Captured After Extensive Manhunt (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/14, 10 p.m. ET: The State Correctional Institution – Phoenix is going the extra mile to ensure that Danelo Cavalcante does not escape again.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections tells TMZ that Cavalcante must remain in a specialized observation unit at all times, unless he has to visit a counselor or undergo medical care. He is being observed around the clock and even his food will be consumed behind bars.

According to TMZ, Cavalcante was given eggs and hotcakes for breakfast, sweet and sour chicken for lunch, and salisbury steak for dinner this week—a vast improvement from eating stolen watermelons and drinking creek water while on the run for two weeks, as reported by People.

See original story below.

Danelo Cavalcante has been captured following an extensive manhunt.

Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday that Cavalcante, who was seen in viral footage crab-walking up a wall before later escaping, had been captured. A press conference is scheduled to take place shortly.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, spurring a search involving multiple agencies and generating numerous headlines. While the crab-walking clip also inspired a number of jokes on social media, many were quick to highlight the severity of Cavalcante’s conviction.