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Hunter Biden, Nick Fuentes Interview: Rep Says Report of It Nearly Turning Physical Is 'Accurate'
A Channel 5 spokesperson says a report claiming that the sit-down nearly turned physical is "100 percent accurate."
Trace William Cowen2 days ago