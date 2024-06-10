Video Shows Police Sniper Shooting Bank Robber Through Computer Screen

A Florida police sniper saved the lives of two people held hostage by a bank robber by shooting the perpetrator through a computer screen.

New footage from the bank robbery that occurred earlier this year surfaced online and showed the intense standoff between police and the man holding two hostages. Officers from the Lee County Sheriff's Department descended upon a Bank of America in Fort Myers, Florida, in full armor and met with the 36-year-old bank robber inside the building.

A negotiator can be heard talking to the man who, at one point, used the two hostages as shields while the sniper was getting into position right outside the room. "Keep talking to me, keep talking to me, I want to know what's going through your head right now," the negotiator said.