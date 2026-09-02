NYC Bans Generative AI for Pre-K Through 8th Grade Students in Largest U.S. School Prohibition

New York City is putting strict limits on how its youngest public school students can use artificial intelligence in the classroom.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels announced Wednesday a one-year ban on student-facing generative AI tools for children from early childhood through eighth grade. The policy, described as the largest school prohibition of its kind in the country, will take effect when students return Sept. 10.

The restrictions will affect roughly 600,000 students, about two-thirds of the city's public school enrollment. AI companion chatbots will also be prohibited across all grades, including high school.

"Children need teachers and human connection in order to learn and grow," Mamdani and Samuels said in a joint statement. "They need to develop skills alongside their peers, build relationships with educators and wrestle with tough problems on their own."

"The tech industry wants us to believe that AI-powered early education is not only inevitable, but necessary," they added. "We do not see it that way."