House Panel Approves Bill That Could Ban TikTok, Users Speak Out and Platform Adds Pop-Up Warning

A bill attempting to ban TikTok in the U.S. has been passed by a House committee.

CNN reports that the House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously advanced a measure to ban the app on all electronic devices. That means TikTok wouldn’t be available to download in app stores across the nation unless the social media site is sold by ByteDance. The Chinese parent company would have 165 days—just over five months—to sell TikTok before it becomes illegal for Apple and Google to have TikTok in its app stores.

The U.S. government has been at odds with TikTok for some time now, largely due to concerns that the Chinese government is using the app to spy on Americans. Next, the bill will face a vote on the House floor before heading to the Senate, though it’s unclear how the Senate will vote.

TikTok is pushing back against the bill by making its 170 million users aware of what’s going on. Pop-ups in the app prompt users to contact their representatives to vote no on the TikTok ban.

“A TikTok ban will silence your creativity,” the pop-up reads. “Millions of creators across America are inspiring the world with their skill and talent on TikTok.” It continues, “Act now to protect your freedom to create.”

According to CNN, House offices are being inundated with phone calls from teenagers and the elderly alike.

TikTok also took to X to respond to the ban, writing, “This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression. This will damage millions of businesses, deny artists an audience, and destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country.”