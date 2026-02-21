Boy Accused of Shooting Father Over Nintendo Switch Complains About Handcuffs in Court

An 11-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his adopted father appeared in court this week, where he complained his handcuffs were causing him pain.

The child, identified as Clayton Dietz, is facing homicide charges in connection with the January shooting at his family's home in Perry County, Pennsylvania. Authorities allege the incident happened in the early morning hours on Dietz’s birthday (January 3) after he became upset over being told to go to bed without access to his Nintendo Switch.

During the brief preliminary hearing, the boy and his attorney chose not to challenge the evidence against him, allowing the case to proceed to the next phase. The judge asked Dietz directly whether he understood and agreed with the decision, and the boy responded: "Yes." The entire hearing lasted only a few minutes, according to CBS 21 News.