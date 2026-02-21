Boy Accused of Shooting Father Over Nintendo Switch Complains About Handcuffs in Court

An 11-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his adopted father appeared in court this week, where he complained his handcuffs were causing him pain.
The child, identified as Clayton Dietz, is facing homicide charges in connection with the January shooting at his family's home in Perry County, Pennsylvania. Authorities allege the incident happened in the early morning hours on Dietz’s birthday (January 3) after he became upset over being told to go to bed without access to his Nintendo Switch.
During the brief preliminary hearing, the boy and his attorney chose not to challenge the evidence against him, allowing the case to proceed to the next phase. The judge asked Dietz directly whether he understood and agreed with the decision, and the boy responded: "Yes." The entire hearing lasted only a few minutes, according to CBS 21 News.
As deputies led him out of the courtroom in handcuffs and leg restraints, Dietz stumbled and turned toward his mother, saying: "It hurts," referring to the handcuffs.
Police say Dietz is accused of using a gun he found inside a locked safe at the family's home. Investigators allege he was searching for the confiscated gaming device when he discovered the firearm instead. According to court records, he is alleged to have used the weapon to shoot his father, Douglas Dietz, while he slept.
Clayton Dietz's attorney has said he intends to push for the case to be handled in juvenile court rather than adult court. Under Pennsylvania law, children age 10 and older charged with homicide are initially processed as adults, though a judge can later decide to transfer the case.
Dietz remains in custody at a juvenile detention facility as the legal process continues. No trial date has been announced.