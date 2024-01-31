Parents of OnlyFans Model Arrested for Evidence Tampering in Murder Case

Courtney Clenney's parents have been arrested for failing to disclose evidence in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christian Obumseli.

The parents of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney have been arrested for alleged evidence tampering in connection with their daughter's case. Clenney was charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend Christian "Toby" Obumseli in 2022.

Per WPLG, police in Travis County, Texas arrested 57-year-old Deborah Clenney and 60-year-old Kim Clenney on Jan. 30 after the discovery that Kim failed to provide materials that could be considered evidence. Kim allegedly found the withheld evidence after the married couple's apartment was searched by police. They are currently being held on an out-of-state felony warrant.

The piece of evidence in question, according to police sources, was a laptop that belonged to the late Obumseli. Kim Clenney was said to have attempted to access the device, which he later turned over to his attorneys.

Courtney Clenney's attorney Frank Prieto released a statement calling the arrest of her parents a "prosecutorial overreach" and misconduct.

"We believe the Clenney family has been targeted with some trumped up charges to discredit them in the press and make their lives miserable. It stinks of a power play by prosecutors to control the narrative," Prieto stated. "It appears the prosecutors are going for media mileage in this one with little or no evidence as we have yet to know what the true accusations are. It’s unnecessary and distasteful. All they had to do was a phone call and we would have been in court. It’s so inexcusable."

Courtney Clenney, 27, has been behind bars in Miami since August 2022 as she awaits her trial for the killing of Obumseli on April 3 that same year. She has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. She has claimed self-defense in the fatal stabbing and has pleaded not guilty.

Kim Clenney previously took the stand in court to defend his daughter, also sharing that he wasn't aware of her career as an OnlyFans creator. Clenney is said to have made $3 million on OnlyFans during her time as a creator. According to The New York Post, Kim described the relationship between her and Obumseli as "very toxic" and said he knew "he wasn't treating her correctly."

Obumseli's family and friends have criticized the police's decision to not arrest Clenney immediately after the stabbing and have doubted her claims of self-defense.

"They were told that Courtney claimed self-defense and they believed her and there was no need for an investigation," said the Obumseli family's attorney in 2022. "The detective reached his conclusion in less than 24 hours from reporting to the scene. That is totally inappropriate and something that should never happen.”

