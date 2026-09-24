George Floyd's Siblings Demand Breakdown of GoFundMe Donations Amid Financial Dispute

Key Takeaways
- George Floyd’s siblings Zsazsa, LaTonya, and Rodney demanded that their brother Philonise provide complete financial records for the memorial GoFundMe within 20 days.
- The three siblings say Philonise ignored earlier requests for an accounting and that they have not received their shares as beneficiaries.
- Their letter cites roughly $19 million in donations, while GoFundMe reported that the record-setting campaign raised $14.7 million from more than 500,000 donors.
Three of George Floyd's siblings are demanding their brother Philonise Floyd provide them with all the accounting information linked to a GoFundMe created to support his family following his death.
According to TMZ, a lawyer for Zsazsa, LaTonya, and Rodney Floyd sent a letter to Philonise on August 11, requesting all financial records — from account statements to transaction history and tax filings — within 20 days.
In the letter, the siblings accuse Philonise of ignoring several requests to receive the aforementioned records, as well as a breakdown of how the $19 million raised by the GoFundMe has been handled.
"We want to see the records, understand how decisions were made, and make sure the family’s questions are answered," Rodney Floyd told TMZ. "We’re speaking up because transparency matters."
Floyd’s three siblings claim they have not received their split of the fundraiser as beneficiaries.
Donors overwhelmed the campaign's original $1.5 million goal. Within about a week, the fundraiser drew close to 500,000 donations with nearly $13 million, a record for individual donations on the platform at the time.
The two figures at the heart of the dispute reportedly do not line up. GoFundMe's own 2020 year-end report put the total at $14.7 million, while the letter indicates the campaign amassed a significantly higher amount.