George Floyd's Siblings Demand Breakdown of GoFundMe Donations Amid Financial Dispute

Three of George Floyd's siblings are demanding their brother Philonise Floyd provide them with all the accounting information linked to a GoFundMe created to support his family following his death.

According to TMZ, a lawyer for Zsazsa, LaTonya, and Rodney Floyd sent a letter to Philonise on August 11, requesting all financial records — from account statements to transaction history and tax filings — within 20 days.

In the letter, the siblings accuse Philonise of ignoring several requests to receive the aforementioned records, as well as a breakdown of how the $19 million raised by the GoFundMe has been handled.

"We want to see the records, understand how decisions were made, and make sure the family’s questions are answered," Rodney Floyd told TMZ. "We’re speaking up because transparency matters."

Floyd’s three siblings claim they have not received their split of the fundraiser as beneficiaries.