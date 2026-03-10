Life

Detroit Hairstylist Allegedly Pulled Automatic Rifle on Client Over Payment Dispute

The woman is alleged to have threatened to "bury" her client's mother over $10.

Getty Images
Getty Images

A dispute over payment during a hair appointment almost spilled into violence when a hairstylist allegedly threatened to kill her client’s mother.

According to a report from FOX 2 on Monday (March 9), Robin Phillips went to a hairstylist’s house with her daughter and boyfriend and expected to pay a discounted rate, as advertised. The hairstylist notified Phillips that the price had raised, but after the woman paid more, the situation allegedly intensified.

"She had the scissors in her hands, she already had scissors in hand. She said, ‘If you don’t pay me, then I’m going to cut your daughter’s hair,’" Phillips told the news outlet. "She kept waving the scissors around like this, and I was just trying to calm her down, ‘Please do not do that.’"

The hairstylist is alleged to have later ran upstairs to grab an AR gun to confront Phillips. "I’m just like distraught right now because she did all of this for what, when we could have just simply just handled it, you know, like adults," Phillips explained. "She said, ‘I will shoot you.’ She was saying that, yeah, she said, ‘I will bury you over $10.’ So we pushed past her. We had to get outta there."

Phillips has since filed a police report, but tensions have increasingly heightened between hairstylists and clients in recent years. Last March, 18-year-old braider Jayla A. Cunningham was arrested after dragging a 15-year-old client by her hoodie over a misunderstanding regarding a $150 fee. In January, per FOX 5 DC, Cunningham was sentenced to a five-year suspension with all but six months being served as home detention.

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