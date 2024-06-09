TikTok trends always inevitably take a left turn for the sake of trauma dumping.

The latest trend is "rating things my dad did," where users share humorous or strange things their fathers have done. It then turned dark when people shared anecdotes of their fathers dying, getting sick, or abandoning their families.

User Lauren Jones takes the cake for this trend's dark turn, and she went mega-viral for revealing that her father was involved in a murder-suicide that took the lives of him and her mother. "Rating things my dad did: 0/10 killed mom, 5/10 killed himself after," she wrote over a photo of the funeral flower arrangement.