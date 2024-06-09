TikTok trends always inevitably take a left turn for the sake of trauma dumping.
The latest trend is "rating things my dad did," where users share humorous or strange things their fathers have done. It then turned dark when people shared anecdotes of their fathers dying, getting sick, or abandoning their families.
User Lauren Jones takes the cake for this trend's dark turn, and she went mega-viral for revealing that her father was involved in a murder-suicide that took the lives of him and her mother. "Rating things my dad did: 0/10 killed mom, 5/10 killed himself after," she wrote over a photo of the funeral flower arrangement.
The photoset gained over 11 and a half million likes as of publishing time, so of course it was bound to make its way to her sister, Rebecca.
She doesn't seem too pleased their parents' tragic demise has gone viral, writing on her own photoset shared to TikTok that she will not explain the story further, saying "We didn't ask for our family's business to go viral." However, she doesn't seem to hold ill feelings toward her sister's interesting way of grieving and agreed with a commenter who wrote, "Don’t come at Lauren; her video is a very natural and realistic method of healing. She’s not ‘at fault’."
According to news reports, the incident occurred on February 2, 2023. Traci Jones, 52, filed a restraining order against Lester Jones, 58, a week before the fatal shooting, writing that she lived in "constant fear" due to multiple instances of domestic violence.