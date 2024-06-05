Central Cee and Lil Baby's "BAND4BAND" Has TikTokers Dressing Up Like Brits and ATL Rappers

Central Cee and Lil Baby have inspired the latest global crossover event on TikTok thanks to their latest single.

The 26-year-old West London rapper and Atlanta’s very own Lil Baby, 29, teamed up to collaborate on “BAND4BAND” late last month.

The track features the two rappers going back and forth, with very differing accents, which has inspired a hilarious new trend on TikTok. Creators are dressing up in their most stereotypical posh British getups for Cee’s parts and then giving their take on ATL rapper fashion for Baby’s lines. Here are some of the best TikToks taking on the “BAND4BAND” challenge.