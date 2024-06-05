Central Cee and Lil Baby's "BAND4BAND" Has TikTokers Dressing Up Like Brits and ATL Rappers

The West London rapper dropped the Lil Baby-assisted track late last month.

Jun 05, 2024
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Central Cee and Lil Baby have inspired the latest global crossover event on TikTok thanks to their latest single.

The 26-year-old West London rapper and Atlanta’s very own Lil Baby, 29, teamed up to collaborate on “BAND4BAND” late last month.

The track features the two rappers going back and forth, with very differing accents, which has inspired a hilarious new trend on TikTok. Creators are dressing up in their most stereotypical posh British getups for Cee’s parts and then giving their take on ATL rapper fashion for Baby’s lines. Here are some of the best TikToks taking on the “BAND4BAND” challenge.

@sydwingold

by Lord Central Sprinterton Cee and Lil Baby (ib @REENAKAY | relatable+hair @Zarii🫶) #centralcee #lilbaby #band4band #m4m #meme #funny #centralceeedits #elegantmemes

♬ BAND4BAND - Central Cee & Lil Baby

@therealbigwinnn

we can go band for band fr 😭😭😭

♬ BAND4BAND - Central Cee & Lil Baby

@peezyante

the accent rapping is what gets me 😭😭😭 #fyp #peezyante

♬ BAND4BAND - Central Cee & Lil Baby

@haleyybaylee

@Sasha C was inspo cuz this trend sends me every time 😭😭 @maya pacziga

♬ BAND4BAND - Central Cee & Lil Baby

We can go Band4Band 😂 #band4band #couplecomedy #centralcee pic.twitter.com/YQtZsd6G2v

— TheBlondeBrewer (@theblondebrewer) June 4, 2024
Twitter: @theblondebrewer
Central CeeAtlantaLondonTiktokTrendsUKUK RAPLil Baby

Latest in Music