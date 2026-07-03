Emilie Kiser Reveals She's Expecting Third Child After Tragic Loss of Son

Popular influencer Emilie Kiser has exciting news to share with her large fanbase.
The 27-year-old is expecting her third child with her husband, Brady Kiser. The news provides hope for the couple who have endured a devastating past year. In May of 2025, they lost their 3-year-old son, Trigg, in a tragic drowning accident at their home in Chandler, Arizona.
The couple also has a 15-month-old son named Teddy.
Emilie turned to Instagram to share the exciting news, including a photograph of her placing her hand over her baby bump.
“We are so grateful and excited to share that we will be welcoming another baby into our family 🤍🪿. This news feels very surreal and has already been such a bright light to us during some of our darkest days,” she began her caption.
“As I stated last year, my family’s privacy will always be my priority. Because of that, I’m not sure how much I will be sharing about this pregnancy and next phase of life, but I appreciate your understanding as I navigate those boundaries,” she continued. “This baby has already brought so much hope and joy into our home, and we are treasuring every moment of it together.
She concluded her post by thanking her friends and followers for the support and well wishes.
In a recent podcast episode with Jay Shetty, Emilie got as vulnerable as she ever has regarding her son’s death. Though she was not home at the time of her son’s accident and did acknowledge it was a “freak accident,” she also took accountability for what happened, noting that her son’s drowning death was “preventable.”
Emilie went on to explain how she managed to carry on following the tragedy while driven by motivation to be the best mother she can be for her surviving son Teddy.