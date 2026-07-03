Emilie Kiser Reveals She's Expecting Third Child After Tragic Loss of Son

Popular influencer Emilie Kiser has exciting news to share with her large fanbase.

The 27-year-old is expecting her third child with her husband, Brady Kiser. The news provides hope for the couple who have endured a devastating past year. In May of 2025, they lost their 3-year-old son, Trigg, in a tragic drowning accident at their home in Chandler, Arizona.

The couple also has a 15-month-old son named Teddy.

Emilie turned to Instagram to share the exciting news, including a photograph of her placing her hand over her baby bump.

“We are so grateful and excited to share that we will be welcoming another baby into our family 🤍🪿. This news feels very surreal and has already been such a bright light to us during some of our darkest days,” she began her caption.