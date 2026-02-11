Bijou Phillips Asks for Help Finding a Kidney: 'Time Is of The Essence'

Bijou Phillips is desperately seeking the public’s help in finding a kidney.

The 45-year-old American model and socialite is currently hospitalized at CORE Kidney at UCLA Health. There, she is undergoing dialysis and anxiously awaiting a kidney donor.

“Time is of the essence,” a representative for Phillips said of her condition.

Phillips has been battling issues related to her kidneys for her entire life. She was born with both of her kidneys undeveloped and had to spend the first three months of her life in the NICU.

She was added to a kidney transplant list back in 2012 and has done everything in her power to improve her health, including switching to a vegan diet. However, it was clear that a transplant would be necessary.