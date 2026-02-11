Teddi Mellencamp Shares Cancer Update, Says She’s Trying to ‘Find Myself Again’

Teddi Mellencamp is providing an update on her ongoing battle with cancer. The 44-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum got open and honest about her current health during a recent interview with Page Six. While this journey has taken a significant toll on both her mental and physical health, she emphasized that she’s focused on remaining positive. Many fans have been particularly concerned about Teddi’s health due to a recent statement by her father, John Mellencamp. “She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now,” John said at the time, leading some to worry that Teddi’s health had taken a turn for the worse. Teddi is now clarifying what he meant by that statement.

“I think physically, I’m in a good place,” she said. “I think what he was saying when he said ‘suffering’ is what we don’t often talk about when it comes to cancer, is how you feel after all of the surgeries and all of the testing … how your mental state is doing. And that has been suffering.”

In October of 2022, Teddi revealed publicly that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma. As part of her treatment, she would have to undergo over a dozen surgeries over the next several years to remove multiple melanomas from her body. After suffering from severe headaches in February of 2025, Teddi went to the ER, and it was determined that she had tumors on her brain and would require a craniotomy. “I didn’t even know what was happening,” she recalled. “I went in thinking I had a headache,” she said at the time. Not long after, Teddi would receive more very troubling news. The cancer had spread to her lungs, and it was now considered stage 4. Since then, Teddi has been responding well to treatment and has shared that the cancer previously found in her lungs is gone. However, it could be a long time before doctors can determine that she is in remission.