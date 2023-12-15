Ukrainian Politician Detonates 3 Grenades in Council Meeting, 26 Wounded

A Ukrainian village councilor detonated three grenades at a meeting.

CBS News reports that the explosion left 26 people injured. The incident, which took place on Friday morning in Keretsky, Ukraine, was live-streamed on Facebook. The clip, released by the country’s national police also via Facebook, comes from that livestream.

In the video, a man is seen walking into the meeting and shutting the door. He continues to stand in front of the door as a discussion goes on. He eventually takes out three grenades from his pockets, removing their pins and tossing them on the ground. The weapons detonate and people start screaming as smoke fills the room.

A woman who had been watching the livestream reported the attack to the authorities.

"As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition," police said. The man who threw the grenades was also resuscitated by medics.