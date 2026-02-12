McDonald’s’ Beloved Shamrock Shake to Return in Time for St. Patrick’s Day

McDonald's’ Shamrock Shake is making its return.
USA Today reports that the mint-flavored dessert will return to the fast food chain’s menu on Feb. 17, one month before St. Patrick's Day on March 17, continuing an annual tradition that dates back to 1970.
The shake is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, artificially flavored mint green syrup, and whipped topping. McDonald's has not announced when the item will leave its menu.
The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also return on Feb. 17. The variant, which debuted in 2020 to celebrate the Shamrock Shake’s 50th anniversary, features vanilla soft-serve ice cream, mint green syrup, and Oreo cookie pieces.
Connecticut franchisee Hal Rosen created the first Shamrock Shake in 1967. The dessert launched nationally in 1970 and has returned to McDonald's menus around St. Patrick's Day each year since. In 1974, sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia, establishing a charitable connection that continues today.