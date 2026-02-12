McDonald’s’ Beloved Shamrock Shake to Return in Time for St. Patrick’s Day

McDonald's’ Shamrock Shake is making its return.

USA Today reports that the mint-flavored dessert will return to the fast food chain’s menu on Feb. 17, one month before St. Patrick's Day on March 17, continuing an annual tradition that dates back to 1970.

The shake is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, artificially flavored mint green syrup, and whipped topping. McDonald's has not announced when the item will leave its menu.