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Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says He’s Been Inundated With Texts About Luigi Mangione Comparisons

Franco hasn’t received any offers to play the alleged UnitedHealthcareCEO shooter yet.

Trey Alston537 days ago
Luigi Mangione and 50 Cent
Pop Culture

50 Cent Making Doc on CEO Shooting Suspect: 'I Kinda Like This Killer'

50 Cent announced that he's thinking about making a documentary on Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Trey Alston584 days ago
Suspect Luigi Mangione with curly hair and earbuds stands indoors. Beside him, a crime scene with numbered markers and yellow tape on a sidewalk.
Life

Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Had Manifesto: 'These Parasites Had It Coming'

26-year-old Luigi Mangione's three-page, handwritten document reportedly criticized healthcare greed.

Alex Ocho585 days ago
Donald Trump, wearing a dark suit and red tie, speaks into a microphone on a stage
Life

FBI Confirms Trump Was Struck by Bullet During Assassination Attempt

Earlier this month, Trump was shot in the ear during a re-election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Alex Ocho720 days ago
Donald Trump looks serious, wearing a suit and tie, with an apparent white bandage or medical dressing on his right side of the head. Background is blurred
Life

Donald Trump Attempted Assassin's Last Web Search Was Reportedly for Porn

The shooter has also looked up information on President Joe Biden and members of the British Royal Family.

Mark Elibert728 days ago
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A young man with glasses and short brown hair, wearing a casual gray shirt, smiles at the camera against a plain background
Life

Trump Shooter Was Reportedly Rejected From High School Rifle Team Because He Was a Bad Shot

Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was a registered Republican who graduated high school in 2022.

Joe Price732 days ago
Life

Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing a Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball

Cameron Hogg, a Dallas man, pleaded guilty to the 2022 shooting death of 21-year-old Asia Womack.

Joshua Espinoza890 days ago
Music

Lil Durk Chicago Concert Ends Prematurely Due to False Shooting Reports

Chaos ensued as fans began looting and brawling after reports of an alleged active shooter at the show.

Brad Callas1069 days ago
Pop Smoke performs in 2019
Music

Pop Smoke Murder Suspect Confesses to Fatally Shooting Rapper

An 18-year-old man who was charged in the 2020 murder of Pop Smoke has confessed to fatally shooting the rapper during a 2020 home invasion.

Brad Callas1161 days ago
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Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, TX
Life

8 People Killed, 7 Wounded in Texas Mall Shooting

Eight people were killed Saturday at a shooting that took place at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas. The alleged gunman died after a confrontation with police.

Brad Callas1167 days ago
Building on campus of Lincoln University
Life

Two People Wounded in Shooting on Campus of Pennsylvania's Lincoln University

Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and injured two women on Saturday night at Lincoln University's campus in Chester County.

Brad Callas1188 days ago
South African rapper AKA attends a fashion show
Music

South African Rapper AKA Shot and Killed at 35

South African rapper AKA, born Kiernan Forbes, passed away on Friday night after he was shot outside of a restaurant in Durban. He was 35 years old.

Brad Callas1252 days ago
A woman pays her respects at a makeshift memorial outside the Star Dance Studio
Life

11 People Dead After Shooting Near Lunar New Year Celebration in Los Angeles Suburb (UPDATE)

11 people were killed after a shooting took place Saturday night near a Lunar New Year celebration in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park.

Brad Callas1272 days ago
Halluci Nation and Fortnite logos
Pop Culture

The Halluci Nation Recorded A Song For New Apache Character in Fortnite

First Nations electronic group The Halluci Nation have recorded a new song for an Apache character in the video game Fortnite's Chapter 4’s Battle Pass.

Louis Pavlakos1320 days ago
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Two Newark police officers were shot while serving a warrant on Tuesday
Life

2 Newark Police Officers Shot by Sniper While Serving Warrant

Two Newark police officers were shot and wounded by an unknown gunman firing from atop a building Tuesday afternoon, as the pair of cops were serving a warrant

Brad Callas1354 days ago
Asia Womack was killed Oct. 3 after playing basketball at T.G. Terry Park in South Dallas
Life

Texas Man Charged With Murder After Fatally Shooting Woman Over Pick-Up Basketball Game

Cameron Hogg, 31, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder in connection with the fatal Oct. 3 shooting of Asia Womack in South Dallas,

Brad Callas1365 days ago

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