14-Year-Old California Boy Arrested for Killing Parents, Wounding Sister

A 14-year-old California boy has been arrested for allegedly killing his parents and wounding his younger sister in Fresno County.

CNN reports the unidentified minor faces two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder for the attack. Police arrived at the Miramonte, California home Wednesday night after receiving a call from the alleged teen killer, who told law enforcement that an intruder had broken into his house and attacked his parents and sister before fleeing the area in a pickup truck.

Police subsequently found inconsistencies in the boy's story, which led to his arrest.

“Evidence ultimately showed that he had fabricated the story of a break in and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his mom, his dad and his sister,” Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni said during a news conference on Friday.

The victims have been identified as Lue Yang and Se Vang, both 37. The boy's sister, 11, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and is expected to survive. The family's youngest son, age 7, was not injured in the attack.

“The tragedy of the situation is of such a high magnitude because two children have lost their mother and father due to the actions by their other sibling,” Zanoni added. “Those children will grow up without a mother and a father because of this incident.”

The 14-year-old suspect is currently being held in a juvenile facility.