McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Pickle Juice at Chicago Marathon — And It's Not as Weird as It Sounds

The stunt taps into a wider pickle craze, with pickle-flavored snack sales up roughly 30% over the past year, and McDonald’s says similar marathon giveaways could follow.

The Mr. Chips-supplied drink has a following among endurance athletes, and a 2010 study found that pickle juice relieved experimentally induced muscle cramps faster than water, though it cannot replace proper hydration.

McDonald’s will give runners, spectators, and other attendees two free bottles of pickle juice at five Chicago restaurants during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Oct. 11.

McDonald's is trading Big Macs for pickle juice this weekend, and there's actually some science behind the unusual giveaway. The fast-food giant is handing out free bottles of pickle juice at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 11, embracing an unconventional remedy some athletes swear by to relieve muscle cramps. According to Inc., McDonald's will distribute the briny beverage at five Chicago restaurants between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., with runners, spectators, and other marathon attendees welcome to participate. The company is encouraging visitors to grab two bottles, whether they're preparing to tackle the 26.2-mile course or celebrating after crossing the finish line. "Grab two bottles for a quick boost, pre-race perk or victory lap, on us," McDonald's announced.

And before anyone starts imagining employees draining pickle buckets behind the counter, the company confirmed that the juice comes directly from its pickle supplier, Mr. Chips, Inc. The giveaway isn't entirely random. Pickle juice has developed a following among endurance athletes who believe its sharp, salty taste can help combat exercise-related muscle cramps. McDonald's says it noticed the growing popularity of the unconventional recovery drink and decided to get involved. "We saw that a lot of runners voluntarily use it for their own recovery," a company spokesperson told Inc. There's research supporting at least part of that enthusiasm. A 2010 study published in Medicine & Science in Sports found that men experiencing experimentally induced muscle cramps recovered faster after consuming approximately one-third of a cup of pickle juice than after drinking an equivalent amount of water. The timing also puts McDonald's squarely in the middle of America's growing pickle obsession. Sales of pickle-flavored snacks have increased approximately 30% over the past year, making the tangy flavor an increasingly attractive target for food brands looking to capitalize on consumer trends.

Angeline Scheinbaum, an associate professor of marketing at Clemson University, told Inc. the giveaway is an example of "stuntvertising," a promotional tactic designed to generate attention and consumer engagement. "It is also a way to capitalize on trends and to have some viral promotions like the brand is historically known for," she explained. The pickle juice giveaway also arrives as major fast-food chains face scrutiny over food safety. Earlier this year, a Texas woman sued McDonald's, alleging a Sausage McMuffin with Egg purchased at a Manhattan restaurant left her seriously ill and requiring multiple medical procedures. Separately, a Chicago woman sued Wendy's, claiming a cheeseburger meal caused a bacterial infection and more than $93,000 in medical expenses. For now, McDonald's isn't committing to bringing pickle juice giveaways to other marathons. But the company isn't ruling it out, either.

"We're always listening to our fans to inform future launches," a spokesperson told Inc.